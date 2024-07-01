Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.52 million and $1,126.33 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.75 or 0.05511356 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00047070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002247 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,802,198,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,781,569,374 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

