Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SANM. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $69.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70,240.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

