Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $703,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

