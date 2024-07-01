Samsara’s (IOT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Get Samsara alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IOT

Samsara Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:IOT opened at $33.70 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $308,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,584,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,642,033.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,686,053 shares of company stock worth $57,388,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.