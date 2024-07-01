Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Saipem Trading Up 10.9 %
Saipem stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Saipem has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51.
Saipem Company Profile
