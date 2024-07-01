Saga Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Saga has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $131.13 million and $23.22 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,017,028,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,215,536 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,016,931,420 with 96,179,968 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.35171442 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $21,268,906.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.