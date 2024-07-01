Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Safehold Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $1,944,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,735 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth about $5,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 544,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 179,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

