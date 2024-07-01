Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $228.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $211.47.

MMC opened at $210.72 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $182.96 and a 12-month high of $216.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $208,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

