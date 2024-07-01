Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance
Roth Ch Acquisition V stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile
