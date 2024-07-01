Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

Roth Ch Acquisition V stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.