Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

ROKU opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.92. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Roku by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roku by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

