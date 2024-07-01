ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ROHM Stock Performance
ROHCY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.41. 71,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,556. ROHM has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.08.
About ROHM
