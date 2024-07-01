Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $476,710.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

