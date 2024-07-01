Robert W. Baird Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $74.55 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

