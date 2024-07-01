Robert W. Baird Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $3.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after acquiring an additional 710,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,775,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,966 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

