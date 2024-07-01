Robert N. Wilson Buys 8,443 Shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Wilson bought 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,305.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CalciMedica Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,187. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62. CalciMedica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 10.3% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

CALC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

