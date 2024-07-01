Robert B. Carter Sells 16,010 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.74. 2,466,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,089. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $302.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

