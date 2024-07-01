Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $175.95 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,140.59 or 1.00077484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012372 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00076788 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00158825 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $189.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

