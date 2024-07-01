Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Rightmove Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.74. 15,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.05.
Rightmove Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.
