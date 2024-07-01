Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 4.5%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.90. Approximately 70,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 608,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 297.91% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

