Request Price Reaches $0.11 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Request has a total market cap of $111.39 million and $1.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,373.67 or 0.99999373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00077170 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10418172 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,101,817.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

