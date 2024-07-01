Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Update

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 274,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Beyman acquired 10,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,219.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $82,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group Stock Up 13.9 %

About Reliance Global Group

NASDAQ RELI traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $4.38. 1,225,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,244. Reliance Global Group has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

