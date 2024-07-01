Relay Token (RELAY) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Relay Token has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $87.94 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

