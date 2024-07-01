Relay Token (RELAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.07

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $0.07 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,823,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

