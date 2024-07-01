Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

LON RGL opened at GBX 15.60 ($0.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.46 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.35. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 49.80 ($0.63).

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,846.15%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

