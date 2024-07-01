Redwire’s (RDW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

RDW has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Redwire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RDW

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of Redwire stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,017. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $464.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.