Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $43,260.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,010.00.

RXRX stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

