Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $43,260.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,644.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00.
- On Thursday, April 25th, Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $23,010.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
RXRX stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 293,174 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
