Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.93 and last traded at $51.94. Approximately 1,260,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,364,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.