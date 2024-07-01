RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,549.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 144.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400,942 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,970,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in RB Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,791,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in RB Global by 83.2% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 701,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 318,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 0.8 %

RBA stock opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

