Raymond James Increases Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Price Target to $15.00

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $12.42.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Grindr will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grindr news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,708,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,083,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,781,103 shares of company stock worth $17,183,504 in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grindr by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 3rd quarter worth $1,162,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Grindr during the first quarter worth about $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

