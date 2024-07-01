Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 312,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.39. 56,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15.
Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
