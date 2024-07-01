Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,365,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 4,382,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.9 days.

Quálitas Controladora Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Monday. Quálitas Controladora has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.