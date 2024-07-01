Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,365,600 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 4,382,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.9 days.
Quálitas Controladora Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QUCOF remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Monday. Quálitas Controladora has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.
Quálitas Controladora Company Profile
