Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $65.07. Approximately 515,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,275,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 232.39, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $5,095,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 41,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $2,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

