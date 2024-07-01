Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $287.65. 1,790,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,451. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.99%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

