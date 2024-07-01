Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.31. The company had a trading volume of 461,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,090. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

