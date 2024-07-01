Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0991 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,830. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $49.82.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

