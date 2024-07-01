Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $134,351.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,600. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 16.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 380,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,302. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

