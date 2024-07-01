Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Up 58.7% in June

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Popular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.43. 693,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,478. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.99. Popular has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $93.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

