Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POLA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

