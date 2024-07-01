POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 31st total of 496,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 805,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

POET Technologies Stock Up 33.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POET traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,274,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,126. The company has a market capitalization of $169.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.