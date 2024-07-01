Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Short Interest Update

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.44 on Monday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

