Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,200 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,572.0 days.
Pirelli & C. Price Performance
OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $6.72 during trading hours on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.
Pirelli & C. Company Profile
