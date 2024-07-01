Piper Sandler Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $235.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.58 and a 200-day moving average of $185.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

