Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 29.7% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,701,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,127,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 136,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,947 in the last 90 days.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE MAV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,617. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.