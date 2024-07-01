Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after buying an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,963,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.33. 7,299,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

