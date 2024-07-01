Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
PTRUF stock remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.36.
About Petrus Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.