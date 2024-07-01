PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.7%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.07 and last traded at $57.07. 3,338,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 14,942,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after acquiring an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after acquiring an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

