Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.62.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rogco LP grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

