Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.64. 249,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.19. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

