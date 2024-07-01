Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,691,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,121,000 after buying an additional 1,156,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,481. The company has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

