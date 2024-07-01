Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 63,456 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 181.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,143,054 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

